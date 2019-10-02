Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to China next week to meet President Xi Jinping and discuss the Pak-India tension, officials said on Tuesday.

The PM plans a three-day trip in which he will also meet other Chinese leaders to enhance the bilateral ties. PM Khan will acknowledge China’s support on Kashmir issue. “The PM will attend the meeting of China-Pakistan Business Forum being held in Beijing on October 8,” said one official.

The China-Pakistan Business Forum is being jointly organised by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. The forum aims to promote economic and trade exchanges and practical cooperation between the two sides.

Several Memorandums of Understanding will be signed in PM Imran Khan’s visit to China. This will be PM Khan’s third visit to China after coming into charge last year.

PM Imran Khan paid his first official visit to China in November last year and attended the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai. In April 2019, the premier once again visited China and participated in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

PM to acknowledge Chinese support on Kashmir

Govt officials told The Nation that the top Pakistani and Chinese leaders will aim, to further cement the friendship and partnership.

“Friendship with China has been a key feature of our foreign policy. Top-level meetings have always been helpful to add to the partnership. Pakistan and China share views on the international issues,” said one official. Another official said that Pakistan will seek more support from China to pressurise India on the Kashmir issue. “Pak-India tension is a key issue that would certainly be discussed,” he added. Last month, the two allies had announced that Pak-China partnership was key to the regional peace and stability.

In a joint statement after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s two-day visit, the two sides, “reiterated that the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between China and Pakistan was an anchor of peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

This partnership, the statement said, “remains unaffected by any adverse regional and international development and continues to move from strength to strength. Both sides reaffirmed that China-Pakistan relationship is a priority in their foreign policies, and committed to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.”

Foreign Minister Wang Yi had paid an official visit Pakistan on September 7-8. During the visit, Wang Yi called on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, held talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and met with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meetings, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The ‘iron brothers’ as they call themselves, had agreed to maintain frequent mutual visits and meetings at the leadership level and continue to hold bilateral meetings between their leaders on multilateral occasions.