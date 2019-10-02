Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that if people wanted to save their generation from death then they must have to raise their voice against K-electric.

Talking to media outside Sindh High Court (SHC) he said that no one dies in any country around the world in a ten minutes of rains, adding that deaths never happened in downpours in past it is matter of concern what the K-electric has been doing now which resulted into deaths in the rains.

The PSP Chief paying rich tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that now people of the country waiting for a strategy.

Criticizing the Sindh government ex-mayor said that Sindh government has not been lifting garbage from the streets instead it has been imposing ban on throwing garbage while he asked that if people not throw dirt will they keep it in home? while he demanded to arrest those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities of lifting garbage.

Earlier, the PSP chief counsel in the illegal allotment of the government land case declaring the NAB allegations as false said that Mustafa Kamal is not at all beneficiary in all the matter.

To which, the court has asked NAB prosecutor to present its arguments on October 15

KE signs loan agreements with Standard Chartered

KARACHI

K-Electric has signed US$ 50 million loan agreements with Standard Chartered which is supported by GuarantCo to undertake upgradation of power infrastructure including the installation of theft-resistant Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) as well as smart grid solutions.

The financing documents were signed at KE head office by Moonis Alvi, CEO and Rizwan Pesnani, Head of Treasury from KE; Shazad Dada, CEO, SC and Lasitha Perera, CEO, GuarantCo.

This investment will directly benefit the citizens of Karachi and will further improve the reliability of KE’s network. The dual currency 5.5-year corporate term loan will be split equally into two tranches denominated in Pakistan Rupees (PKR) and US Dollars (USD) to be given by Standard Chartered. GuarantCo is the guarantor for the transaction with a partial guarantee to support the loan facility.

Moreover, GuarantCo, through the PIDG Technical Assistance Facility, is providing a USD 185,000 grant to co-finance the awareness and capacity building workshops to reduce safety risks and technical/non-technical losses in K-Electric’s distribution/transmission network.