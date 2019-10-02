Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a man allegedly involved in abusing and killing four children in Chunian have been arrested.

Addressing a press conference at his office, the CM said: “I wanted to hold a press conference at noon today however it was delayed due to verification of some evidence.”

He said, “It has been verified 200 percent that the accused is the one who is involved in murdering four children after abusing them. The accused has been identified through DNA test. Geo-fencing of 1,649 suspected persons has been done whereas DNA tests of 1,543 suspicious persons have been taken.

“The name of the accused involved in murdering four children is Sohail Shahzan s/o Muhammad Aslam. The case against 27-year-old accused will proceed in an anti-terrorist court and hearing will be held on a daily basis. All legal requirements are being fulfilled.

The chief minister said the prosecutor general has been directed to pursue the case. He said, “I will review progress on this case. No stone will be left unturned in providing justice to the bereaved families. Also, authorities have been directed to link Chunian with the Safe City Project. Number of personnel of the Special Branch is being increased in Chunian. A Child Protection Centre will be setup in Kasur. Effective legislation will be done for pre-emption of such incidents in future.”

Punjab, Balochistan team up for public welfare

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan called on his Punjab counterpart Sardar Usman Buzdar at the latter’s office on Tuesday. They discussed matters of mutual interest as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said all-out cooperation would be extended to Balochistan government in fields of information technology, tourism, horticulture, education and healthcare.

He said that special quota had been reserved in the educational institutions of Punjab for the Balochistan students. The Punjab government would also set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and Rs 2 billion funds had been allocated for the purpose, he said.

The chief minister said Punjab would not lag behind in serving the brethren of Balochistan. He said that funds had also been provided for restoring the original condition of the mausoleum of Mir Chakar Azam Rind in Okara as a goodwill gesture to the people of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal extended an invitation to CM Usman Buzdar to visit Balochistan Qatar keen to invest in Punjab

Ambassador of Qatar Saqr Bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador expressed interest in investment in agriculture, livestock and housing sectors of Punjab, according to official sources.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab had been an ideal province for investment and special incentives were being given to the foreign investors.

The Qatari investors could benefit from various facilities in special economic zones, being set up in Punjab province, he added.

He said that Punjab was an agricultural province where strong prospects of investments were available.