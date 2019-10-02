Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University Lahore is undoubtedly one of the leading universities in the world. I am pleased to know that there are currently 75 PhD scholars and 439 M.Sc. (Hons) students in the Institute of Agricultural Sciences.

Ahmed Langdiral stated this during the visit of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Punjab University, Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Punjab Malik Naman Ahmed Langrial said that agriculture is of extraordinary importance in the domestic economy. Agriculture contributes more than 21 percent of the country’s GDP, while 80 percent of the foreign exchange also comes from agriculture or agricultural products, of which Punjab accounts for 70 percent. Unfortunately in the past, agricultural education has not been properly addressed. Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan declared “Agricultural Emergency” after taking office. Under this program various projects worth about 300 billion rupees are being launched from the current financial year.

The minister appreciated the performance of the Punjab Institute of Agricultural Sciences. The minister of Agriculture, Punjab also planted a plant at Punjab University Lahore under the Green Pakistan campaign.