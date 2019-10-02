Share:

Toba Tek Singh - Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramzan Khichi awarded on Tuesday death sentence and a fine of Rs500,000 to murder convict Irfan Ali Jat of Chak 402 JB.

The convict had shot dead his opponent Ishtiaq Ahmad Virk over irrigation water dispute in 2018. Court acquitted other accomplices of the convict giving them benefit of doubt.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association (DBA) General Secretary Rana Izahrul Haq Khan announced that lawyers will observe protest strike on Wednesday against District Headquarters Hospital staff over their misbehaviour with Bar President Choudry Tanweer Hussain and senior lawyers Mian Muhammad Ahsan,Raja Khalid Mahmood, Amer Chohan and Muhammad Hamza when they visited hospital for their personal matter.