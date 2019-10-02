Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition yesterday staged walkout of the National Assembly session while protesting against the alleged violation by the government side of rules to run the house proceedings.

The opposition, giving reference of private members’ day, claimed the government should have given proper time to the opposition. “Eighty percent of government bills have been taken and opposition members are being ignored, “said PPP-P MNA Nafeesa Shah while drawing the attention of the house to this point.

The major focus of PTI government is to do legislation with the help of ordinances by ignoring the parliament, she claimed.

She on behalf of the joint opposition protested this practice and announced to walk out from the proceedings. All the opposition parties’ members also left the house in protest.

The opposition also made a successful attempt to disrupt the proceedings of the house, as one MNA from opposition in the absence of opposition rushed to point out lack of quorum.

On this the chair suspended the house till the completion of required quorum.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari defending the government said that the private members day is not specific for the opposition members only. “The opposition should stop dictating how to run the house,” she said, mentioning it was also the right of government members to present its bills.

She said that PPP-P chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has blocked ten bills related to the human rights ministry. She was supported by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, as he said that it was a prerogative of both opposition and the government to make legislation on private members’ day.

LEGISLATIVE BUISNESS

Earlier, the house quickly disposed of 43 agenda items including two-call attention notices about issuance of domiciles to Islamabadites. The opposition could introduce only six bills and the government managed to move 35 bills.

TRANS-NATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIMES

MNA from PTI Mehboob Shah, with his other five bills, moved a bill to amend the trans-national organized crimes. It was proposed, according to a statement of objects and reasons, trans-national organized crimes required collection of evidences from several countries.

The available tool of mutual legal assistance does not bear fruit, as the request under this arrangement is not entertained on the ground of apprehension regarding award of death penalty, it said. It proposed to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 by excluding death as penalty.

According to the clause of the bill, “Provided that where accused has been extradited into Pakistan or brought into Pakistan under any arrangement with a foreign country or authority other than extradition or where against an accused any evidence is used in court which has been obtained from a foreign country, the court, upon conviction, may punish such accused with any punishment provided for that offence except punishment of death,”.

PREVENTION OF SMUGGLING OF MIGRANTS, 2019

Another government lawmaker introduced a bill related to prevention of smuggling of migrants, 2019. The statement of objects and reason of the bill said, “Human smuggling does not only affect the life of the person they smuggle, rather this act of intense brutality brings the lives of their families to a catastrophe and a long lasting gap is created in between the prosperity and the affected families, so it needs amendment.”

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali, responding to a calling attention notice, said a citizen facilitation centre has been functioning in the federal capital to issue domiciles to the residents of Islamabad.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the Prime Minister in the last cabinet meeting had given directions to make the system of issuance of domicile more simplified and transparent.

The house also warmly welcomed the Malaysian delegation in the house and lauded their support for the people of Kashmir.