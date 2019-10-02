Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorized four investigations and gave approval of sending of 15 investigations in different corruption cases to Federal Board of Revenue for further proceedings.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal chaired the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) and okayed conducting four inquiries against the owners of Exide Batteries, Muhammad Arsala Khan, and others, officers of Wapda Water Wing, Islamabad, and others, Irrigation Department Rajanpur and officials of Nishan Engineering and others, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting disposed of the cases of Sultan Ali Lakhani and Messers Shan Group and others due to the settlement agreements of the accused with their relevant bank as per law.

The NAB Board gave approval of sending 15 different investigations against Raja Muhammad Ziarat Khan of Messers Bahawan Shah Group of Companies and others to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for further action and proceedings. The EBM also gave approval of sending the ongoing investigations against the officials of Abdul Wali Khan University and others, officials of Workers Walfare Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for further legal proceedings.

The EBM authorized sending the case against former member provincial assembly Punjab Sardar Qaiser Abbas Khan to Board of Revenue, Punjab, for further legal proceedings.

The EBM decided to close investigations against Arif Ali Shah Bukhari and others; Sindh Workers Welfare Board and others, Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University of Art, Science and Technology, Karachi, Saima builders, Saima Group, officials of Revenue Department, district Karachi, Amirzada Khan Kohati Project, Director Malir Development Authority, Karachi, Ayub Faizani, DD Land, former officer MDA Murad Ali Junejo, Clerk Basharat (Shah Latif Town, Sector 22/F) and others, Messers Younas Habib and others, Sardar Nasir Abbas, Sardar Lal Khan and others, officials of Revenue Department Chobara, Layyah, owing to absence of evidence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman NAB said the Bureau has filed 105 mega corruption cases in various accountability courts from out of 179 mega corruption complaints.

He said the Bureau has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, conducted inquiry to 15 mega corruption cases and ordered investigations in 18 mega corruption cases.

NAB has filed 600 corruption cases in different accountability courts in last 22 months.

He said the conviction ratio of anti-graft watchdog was over 70 percent. The Bureau has recovered record Rs 71 billion from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer.