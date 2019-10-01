Share:

Gujranwala-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized the record and started investigations into corruption in Parks and Horticulture (PHA) Gujranwala.

A three-member NAB team conducted a raid at PHA on Tuesday and took all the record pertaining to the last five years. There were applications in the NAB against PML-N MPA and former PHA chairman Muhammad Taufiq Butt and other officers for corruption in development projects of PHA.

Sources said that millions of rupees have been spent by the PHA chairman and officers in the last five years for setting up greenbelts, upgradation of parks. The NAB team is also investigating the tendering process and appointments in PHA.

A youth was crushed to death by a train while crossing the railway line here at Ali Pur Chatha Gujranwala. Sufyan resident of Mohallah Islamabad was crossing the railway line when a train from Peshawar to Karachi crushed him to death.

Our staff reporter

Gujranwala

Judicial magistrate has granted two-days physical remand of five accused involved in human trafficking. FIA team produced the accused Billal, Imtiaz etc before the court while judicial magistrate granted two days physical remand of the accused. Meanwhile the court has ordered to send the 10 deportees to jail on 14 days judicial remand.