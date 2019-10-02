Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday sought all records regarding projects got approved by PML-N MNA Nasir Iqbal Bosal.

The anti-graft body probe against the PML-N’s MNA from Mandi Bahauddin Nasir Iqbal Bosal and his brother Imdad Ullah Bosal who was principal secretary of ex-chief minister Punjab was underway.

The NAB Lahore has sought the record regarding Nasir Iqbal Bosal and Imdad Ullah Bosal from finance department and P&D board.

According to press release issued by the NAB, it has sought the record regarding funds allocated by the Imdad Ullah Bhosal for his brother constituency back in the previous PML-N government of PML-N.

As per the NAB, Imdad Ullah Bhosal had approved from the previous provincial government a gruesome amount of Rs four billion for the projects of his brother constituency.