Share:

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque has rejected a list claiming to record the changes in the federal Cabinet.

That list indicated that Asad Umar and Babar Awan, both who were earlier ministers in the Cabinet, would return. It also included the name of Dr Atta ur Rehman, who would be becoming the minister for science and technology.

In a tweet, Haque said he held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, where he was able to confirm that the list circulating on social media is invalid and does not reflect the changes the Prime Minister has decided to make.

The special assistant said, “Our adversaries continue to indulge in fake messages to create divisions in the party. But that is not going to happen.”

Last week, a report also suggested that the Punjab Cabinet would also change around, although no such progress has yet been made.