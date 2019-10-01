Share:

Rawalpindi-Every sector needs to be boosted in order to ensure smooth growth of the economy. Our focus will be maximum utilisation of our potential for elevating the status of business community with in the country and across the borders as well. The government should provide friendly environment for boosting trade and industry and economic stability can be earned by removing bottle necks. An agile effort is required to thumb down negative indicators.

This was stated by Saboor Malik, the newly-elected president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), on Tuesday while talking to different trade delegations who congratulated him on assuming office. He said that the RCCI’s prime objective was to explore the existing trade potential of all viable sectors and to dig out new avenues of growth and progress for the region. He said that the RCCI will approach ministries, government departments, FBR and others for early resolution of the issues faced by business community. He demanded the government that business community should be taken on board in policy making process. He was of the view that in this way maximum positive ramification could be achieved in the economy.

Saboor Malik also thanked group leaders, former presidents and traders for showing their confidence in him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfil the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for betterment of the business community of the region.

Newly-elected Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil and Vice President Hamza Sarosh also expressed the same feelings and vowed that they will work as a team.