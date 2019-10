Share:

WAZIRABAD-Hamza Shakeel Bhutta has been elected as chairman of Pakistan Cutlery and Stainless Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association for the year of 2019-20.

An executive Body consisting of the members from Corporate and Associate Classes has also been elected here.

Shakeel Ahmad Mughal and Farrukh Asif Mughal have been elected as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.