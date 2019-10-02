Share:

STOCKHOLM - One person was killed and 10 were injured at a col­lege in eastern Finland on Tuesday in a violent in­cident that a newspaper said began when a student attacked a teacher with a sword. Police said they had opened fire during the in­cident at a college located in a shopping centre in the town of Kuopio. One per­son, identified as a male Finnish citizen, was taken into custody. Police said he was among the injured. Finnish newspaper Ilt­alehti quoted a witness as saying that a student had come to class with a large bag, taken out a sword and attacked a teacher. Ville Hokkanen, spokesman at the Eastern Finland Police Department, told Reuters the man had used a bladed weapon in the attack and had carried a gun. “One person died in the incident and 10 were injured, one of which was the suspect,” Hokkanen said. “Two of these 10 were seriously injured.” He declined to say whether police knew the reason for the attack or whether man was a stu­dent at the school. Police were expected to give more details in a news confer­ence later in the afternoon. “The act of violence at Savo Vocational College in Kuo­pio is shocking and we ut­terly condemn it,” Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Twitter. “I have had dis­cussions with top police of­ficers and the government is following the situation closely.”