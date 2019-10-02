Share:

LAHORE - A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between UMT and Pakistan Navy War College to promote intellectual growth and to foster academic interaction amongst both institutions. President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP) and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas HI (M) S Bt signed the MoU. MoU stressed to collaborate and explore the possibilities of joint research activities such as exchange of expertise, new research and collaborative organization of seminars, conferences and symposiums. Through this MoU, Pakistan Navy War College and UMT’s Political Science and International Relations Department will not only enhance the intellectual capacity of scholars but will also explore the new horizons of quality research by adopting emerging interdisciplinary approaches.