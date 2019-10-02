Share:

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the third and final one day international by five wickets and therefore finishing the three match series 2-0.

Batting first Sri Lanka scored a total of challenging 297 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Sri Lankan innings was led by their opening batsman Gunathilaka who scored a brilliant 133 runs.

In reply Pakistan chase was set up beautifully by the opening batsmans, Abid Ali and Fakhar Zaman who both scored 74 and 76 runs respectively. Following the effort of the openers, all remaining batsman chipped in with useful contributions which all contributed towards Pakistan winning the game by five wickets with ten balls to spare.

Both teams would now travel to Lahore to play the T20 series.