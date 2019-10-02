Share:

ISLAMABAD - India yesterday forwarded a draft of agreement regarding Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan, officials said.

Pakistan, the officials said, was considering to send a reply to the Indian authorities soon on the service fee issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanank that will be celebrated on November 12.

Pakistan also announced to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the decision to invite Singh was taken after high-level consultation. However, a formal invitation will soon be dispatched to him, he added. Indian media reports said Singh was unlikely to accept the invitation.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border is being constructed by India. India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has demanded Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side that will provide safe and secure movements of pilgrims.

Previously, talks on opening up of the Kartarpur corridor had ended in a stalemate after Pakistan reportedly demanded 20 dollar per pilgrim and also rejected India’s request for allowing 10,000 additional pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on special days.

Regarding allowing of additional pilgrims up to 10,000 on special days, Pakistan side objected citing the infrastructure constraints.

In November 2018, Pakistan and India had agreed to set up the border crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from Dera Baba Nanak.