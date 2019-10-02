Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team will play Ireland and Holland in limited over series before their scheduled tour of England next year. “Our team will play T20 and one day international matches against Ireland and Holland before taking on England next summer (July),” said the sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Tuesday. The sources said that Pakistan team in July next year will play three ODIs against the Netherlands and will play two T20s against Ireland. Before their tour of England in July-August 2020, Pakistan will play Ireland and Holland teams as time frame has been found to accommodate both the sides. Pakistan will play a Test and T20 series against English side. First, they will be playing three-Test match series against England with first Test commencing at historic Lords ground from July 30 followed by the second and third Tests from August 7 and 20 respectively. The three T20 matches will be played on August 29, 31 and September 2. “It will give good practice to our team ahead of challenging tour of England. Necessary announcement regarding all the details of these matches (against Ireland and Holland) will be announced shortly,” they added.