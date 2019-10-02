Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on recommendations of Council of Complaints (CoC), Islamabad has banned appearance of an analyst Hafeezullah Niazi on any channel for 30 days.

Hafeezullah Niazi in a programme on Geo News on July 6 had levelled certain allegations against Senator Azam Swati, which the channel could not substantiate before the CoC.

Pemra CoC extended sufficient time to Geo News to prove veracity of its comments uttered by the said analyst during the programme, however, the channel could not come up with satisfactory reply.