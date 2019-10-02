Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, and Archaeology & Tourism (YASAT) launched Punjab Youth Portal connecting youth with education, entrepreneurship, skills development, job opportunities, sports and culture on a single platform. Web Portal was launched by Minister YASAT, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Secretary Naeem Mahboob in an event held in commemoration for International Youth Day 2019 at University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore. DG e-Governance PITB Sajid Latif, Director PITB Saima Shaikh, Director PITB Salman Amin, VC UHE Dr Kanwal Ameen and Executive Director “Bargad” Sabiha Shaheen were also present.