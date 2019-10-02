Share:

A report by the Daily Star says Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, exchanging pleasantries and asking about the recent treatment of her eye in London.

The Pakistan premier inquired about the condition of her eye, which was operated in London, he said.

Sheikh Hasina thanked Imran Khan for inquiring about her eye condition.

PM Khan's in the UN has been covered extensively by the Bangladeshi press. Although Sheikh Hasina's government has not expressed any opposition to India's occupation of Kashmir, the Bangladeshi public has staged demonstrations against India's actions. Bangladesh has at this stage, kept itself from commenting on the Kashmir crisis.

Sheikh Hasina is to visit India on Thursday, and PM Khan's call to her comes a day before the visit.