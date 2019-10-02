Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance for resolution of Kashmir issue was being endorsed by the people across the globe.

Talking to former Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi who called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that tension in the entire region would increase if India did not hold the talks to resolve Kashmir issue. He said that political and religious parties of the country should also second the premier’s efforts for the resolution of the issue of occupied valley.

During the meeting, former Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanhvi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan interpreted Islam in the UN General Assembly.

He added that the Prime Minister’s address in the United Nations won the hearts of Muslims, especially the scholars. The whole nation was standing by side of the Prime Minister on the issue of Kashmir.