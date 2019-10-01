Share:

HAFIZABAD-The police launched crackdown on drug paddlers last night and have seized nine kgs chars, one kgs heroin and 70 bottles of liquors from 29 drug paddlers. The arrested accused are: Muhammad Inayat, Muhammad Ismail, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Tayab, Azhar Nawaz, Sikandar Hayat, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Azam, Laali and others.

Meanwhile, an intelligence network has been established to ensure that no drug paddler supply drugs in the educational institutions. The DPO has declared that he would eliminate drug paddlers from the area to save the younger generation from ruining their lives.

Meanwhile, the Saddar police resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a well-known property dealer Riasat Ali of Hafizabad who was shot dead by unidentified accused near the Ali Bypass Chowk in broad day light about a week ago.

In this connection the police investigated the case on modern scientific lines and arrested Sarfraz alias Bhutto, brother-in-law of the deceased, from Nowshehra. The accused has confessed to the crime.

According to police, the deceased had divorced the sister of the accused some time ago which was resented by him and in order to avenge the divorce, the accused shot him dead.