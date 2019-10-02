Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) yesterday joined hands against the government but failed to announce support for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed the anti-government strategy, focussed on ousting the rulers.

The two leaders agreed to summon an All Parties’ Conference soon on the JUI-F’s call for the ‘Azadi March’.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been urging the PPP and the PML-N to join his anti-government march in Islamabad this month aimed at dislodging the government.

While the PML-N has given some assurances, the PPP has only promised ‘moral support’ so far. Bilawal, however, has not ruled out participation in the march.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said the government was incompetent and unqualified to run the affairs of the state.

She said that the government must be shown the door to save the country from a complete disaster. “Whatever action we want to take, must be taken unanimously. The opposition must work together and we have agreed on that,” the lawmaker said.

She said that the PPP wants to persuade JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to work together with the larger opposition parties. “The PM (Imran Khan) had not taken the parliament into confidence over the Pulwama and Balakot issues. He is yet to discuss his US visit in the parliament. This government has no respect for the parliament,” she alleged.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the government had become a threat to the security of Pakistan.

“This government cannot be compared to the previous governments. Instead of making changes in the cabinet, there is need to get rid of incompetent bus driver (PM Imran Khan),” he maintained.

The PML-N leader said that independent and transparent elections were the only way to get the country out of the closed street. “A joint strategy should be devised in consultation with the JUI-F,” he said.

Iqbal said that a delegation of the PML-N will meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today to discuss the future strategy. “An APC will be called to set the action plan for the ‘Azadi March’. The incumbent government has left Pakistan alone globally, the farmer is suffering, industry has ruined and unemployment is increasing continuously. It has become necessary to send the government packing for the sake of the country and nation,” he contended.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, said yesterday that an administration crisis was being created in Punjab in the name of police reforms.

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said that the current police reforms will bring destruction instead of any change.

He said that while police reforms were needed but to put police force under Deputy Commissioners will bring police and administration to a conflict.

Senator Khokhar said that local bodies system was done away with in Punjab and powers were given to Deputy Commissioners but the performance had gone from bad to worse by this action.