President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Wednesday urged the corporate sector to play an effective role in tackling the challenges of increasing pollution and global warming.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Dr. Alvi said that the issue of climate change could not be solved by government alone. On the occasion, he underscored the need for joint efforts against climate change and its adverse impacts.

Dr. Alvi said that PM Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the issues of climate change and global warming in his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He maintained that the incumbent government was taking adequate measures in connection with ease of doing business in the country. The president said that the initiatives will help boost investment in the country.

Earlier on September 23, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan participating in the United Nation’s conference on climate change had said that Pakistan was planting a billion trees to battle the dangerous situation whilst many remain oblivious to the glaring threat.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan had said: “Human beings can take on any challenge. Problem is, do we understand the gravity of the situation? He said Pakistan contributes only 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but is taking action by planting billions of trees.”