LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate first International Dental Conference of University of Health Sciences (UHS) at Expo Centre on Thursday (tomorrow).

Public and private sector dental institutions have joined hands to organise the three-day event themed “Collaborate, Innovate, Cure”.

3-Day event to begin tomorrow

The conference will see noted experts world as guest speakers. These include Dr Andrew Edwards (UK), Dr Nader Hamdan (Canada), Dr Thantrira Prontaveetus (Thailand), Dr Jayanie Weeratna (Sri Lanka), Prof Senem Ozer (Turkey), Prof Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal (Brunei Darulusalam), Dr Ansa Akram (UK), Prof Torun Ozer (Turkey), Dr Mohammad Abdel Majeed Abualhaj (Jordan), Dr Ghassan Habash (Palestine), Dr Hytham Abdelaziz (Egypt), Dr Mostafa Nabil (Egypt), Prof Sadullah Uctasli (Turkey), Dr Abdel Rahman Tawfik Ali (Egypt), Eduardo Meurer (Brazil), Dr Hebah Abdulkarim O Faden (Saudi Arabia) and Dr Ala Ersheidat (Jordan).