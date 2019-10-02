Share:

Punjab Minister for Industry & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Punjab is an attractive destination for investment and this is the reason that more than one billion dollars have been invested in the province. More investment will also be made in future, he added.

He was presiding over a meeting at PBIT Office on Wednesday in which different matters including setting up of new industrial clusters, special economic zones and establishment of necessary infrastructure in industrial zones came under discussion.

The meeting decided to set up a coordination committee along with the federal government to deal with the provision of electricity and gas in industrial estates and the matters pertaining to federal government. Approval was also given to provide funds for the construction of link road of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that a world-class infrastructure is being provided in industrial zones and a number of foreign companies have invested in Faisalabad industrial estate. He said that provision of necessary facilities are being ensured on priority basis in industrial estates and meeting would also be held in the next few days with the concerned federal government departments to proceed further in this regard.

The Provincial Minister for Industry & Trade said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will speedily be completed near motorway in Sheikhupura to strengthen the textile sector. He said that the country’s largest industrial estate is being established in Muzaffargarh and Layyah over an area of 20 thousand acres. This would promote development process in southern Punjab, he added.

Finance Minister said that the government is committed to provide facilities and investors are being given all facilities in this regard.