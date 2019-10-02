Share:

LAHORE - A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday decided to take action against those causing air and environmental pollution (burning stubble and garbage and causing industrial and vehicular emissions) as part of the provincial government’s efforts to combat smog. Under Section 144, burning crop residue and solid waste would be banned and coal-fired brick kilns would be closed across the province, it was decided. Addressing a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, the chief secretary said there is a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness to prevent smog. He said the government is taking measures to deal with smog, adding that use of substandard fuel in factories and burning stubble and garbage would not be allowed in any case.