LAHORE - The Department of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism and Bargad arranged an event at University of Home Economics in connection with International Youth Day themed ‘Civic Education & Volunteerism’. Minister for Youth affairs Taimoor Khan Bhatti was the chief guest at the event attended by more than 500 youth. In his address, the minister listed government’s feats and lashed out at former rules Secretary Nadeem Mahbub said that the department was setting up a special cell as focal point for all youth. He thanked the Young Omang Network for impact assessment study of the Punjab Youth Policy 2012. He said that the department has launched ‘Punjab Youth Portal’ with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif said that this portal would serve as a resource for youth in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, skills, sports, culture and volunteerism. The event was concluded with ‘Youth Icon Awards’ and certificate distribution. Sana Noreen, Jayaa Kanwal Jaggi and Awais Saiqa received the awards.