Murder convict gets capital punishment

Toba Tek Singh - Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramzan Khichi awarded on Tuesday death sentence and a fine of Rs500,000 to murder convict Irfan Ali Jat of Chak 402 JB.

The convict had shot dead his opponent Ishtiaq Ahmad Virk over irrigation water dispute in 2018. Court acquitted other accomplices of the convict giving them benefit of doubt.

Meanwhile, District Bar Association (DBA) General Secretary Rana Izahrul Haq Khan announced that lawyers will observe protest strike on Wednesday against District Headquarters Hospital staff over their misbehaviour with Bar President Choudry Tanweer Hussain and senior lawyers Mian Muhammad Ahsan,Raja Khalid Mahmood, Amer Chohan and Muhammad Hamza when they visited hospital for their personal matter.

Cart vendors protest against ‘extortionists’

Okara - The dozens of donkey and hand push carts owners protested and had a sit-in in front of Deputy Commissioner Office at District Complex against the collection of “extortion” (Bhatta) in the name of tax by the Fruit & Vegetable Market commission agents of Haveli Lakkha.

They chanted slogans against the organisation of the market who were forcibly taking Rs20-30 per bag of any item loaded on the cart. It was said that this unlawful collection of tax had not been approved by Haveli Lakkha Markeet Committee and no direction was issued by the MC administration. No any receipt of the taken per bag amount was issued to the laborers. District administration was demanded to take notice of collection of extortion from the push cart daily earners.

Meanwhile, two highwaymen fell injured under the wheels of a carry van as the driver accelerated it ignoring the dacoits signal to stop vehicle near Arazi Shanker Das at Bangla gogera - Jandraka road. 3 carry van no LEH / 1769 men Ghulam Mustefa along with Ali Raza and Bashir Ahmad were on way Vehari via Jandraka road from Nankana Sahib. When reached near village Arazi Shanker Das they were signal to stop on gun point by a bike riding armed dacoits but the vehicle was sped up. The van driver lost the van control resulting collision with bikers and 2 of these suffered injuries under the wheels of van.