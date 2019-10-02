Share:

Dog bite is a serious problem and by it the created disease, rabies, is highly dangerous. More than 92,000 cases of dog bite had been reported across Sindh but hospitals had 6029 vials of vaccines.

In Chinese company where dog bites vaccines were brought has been closed since rabies had been eliminated in China. In India because of Kashmir present circumstances, the vaccine is not imported.

I request government of Pakistan to look out this burning issue and do the vaccines management.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.