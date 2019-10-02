Share:

PESHAWAR - CEIF IM-Sciences with the support of Faysal Bank delivered a seminar on Islamic Banking at Jamia Hassan, Charsadda.

The Shariah students belonging from different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with local residents attended the seminar.

The speaker of the seminar was Mufti Zakir Hassan, Shariah scholar and Ex-Shariah Advisor, at The Bank of Khyber. The speaker explained the basics of Islamic Banking and highlighted the importance of Shariah compliance businesses and investments. The seminar was a part of CEIF and Faysal bank joint efforts to promote Islamic Finance.