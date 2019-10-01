Share:

KHANEWAL - Seven dacoit gangs have been busted by district police with the recovery of booty worth millions of rupees, district police officer claimed.

These gangs were involved in looting people at gunpoint on national highways and entering homes, said District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik in two separate press conferences held in Kabirwala and Khanewal.

Omar Saeed termed it a vital achievement of the district police. He assured due to this crime rate in the area will be minimized, these gang were also active in various districts like Sialkot, Toba Tek sing, Jhang, Vehari. All suspects were wanted in 24 FIRs registered in various police stations against these gangsters.

In Kabirwala of three criminal gangs named Sajjad alias Sajjadi gang, Abdul Aziz alias Jeeja gang and Manzar Abbas Alias Manzri gang, police arrested total 15 gangsters. in Khanewal tehsil police busted four criminal gangs namely Hayat Gang, Asim alias Asmo gang involved in looting travelers on highways, Sargana Gang involved in looting travelers on roads and highways, Amin Gang, bike and cash snatchers.

“The police arrested 14 gangsters, these all are heinous and dangerous culprits all having old criminal record involved in dacoities, robberies, theft, murder cases and about 21 FIRs are in their credit, Khanewal police claimed recovery of booty including arms, ammunition, gold ornaments ,cell phones , foreign currency, Pakistan rupees, bikes, liquor and drug , looted animals, other valuable and vehicles as per detail total value comes to three millions,” he said.

DPO Omer Saeed Malik further added that a special campaign against drug trafficking and anti illegal weapon in also in progress in the Khanewal district under this campaign during the month of September-19, total 52 FIRs have been registered after arresting 52 people with a large number of arms including Kalashnikov 1, pistols 36, rifles 4, guns 9, revolver, 1, carbine 1 and bullets 146. He added that in action against drug trafficking 96 FIRs have been register, 96 arrested and police recovered drugs heroin 1.2Kg, Marijuana 71.4 kg, opium 220grm, liquor 877 litters, Persian 500grm, hemp 500grm, liquor activated furnace 5.