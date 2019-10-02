Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced allocation of Rs 412 million for Sindh Rescue and Medical Services (SRMS), previously known as Aman Ambulance, for smooth operations of the ambulance network.

SRMS, the only free of cost lifesaving ambulance service in Karachi, was formally launched on June 25, 2019 as a public private partnership between the Sindh Government and Aman Health Care Services. Sindh Govt is providing funds while Aman Health Care Services is managing the operations as per international standards and protocols for emergency medical services.

The SRMS has basic life support ambulances that are meant for emergency responses, advanced life support ambulances that are equipped with AED machines and cardiac monitors, and advanced cardiac life support ambulances that are equipped with ECG machines, which is a unique and only of its kind service available in Karachi.

The ambulances are run on an internationally certified Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) along with the latest medical equipment, life-saving drugs and trained paramedics.

Since the initiation of partnership, 102,606 lifesaving interventions have been made.

Shazina Masud, CEO Aman Health Care Services said, “Sindh Government’s resolve and efforts to transform emergency medical services are commendable and creating a visible impact and we feel proud in working with Sindh Government for this noble cause.”

“The current unavailability of funds has created financial & operational issues for us including non-payment of even ambulance staff salaries but we are grateful for the Govt of Sindh for their announcement to release funds. We are discussing with the Sindh govt for quick release of funds and are hopeful we will be able to disburse the salaries at the earliest,” she added.