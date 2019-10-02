Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that the special children are second to none in their talents but the only need is to promote their skills.

He was speaking as Guest of Honour at an inclusive Musical Talent Show organised by the FPCCI Standing Committee on Special Education headed by Aman Pir in collaboration with along with The Learning skills and Hum Hain Shaheen (NGO). Business community leader SM Muneer was chief guest on the ceremony. A number of special children belonging to special schools participated in various musical dance performances.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the FPCCI had taken a great initiative in promoting such activities for awareness of special children and disabled persons and appreciated the efforts of Aman Pir and urged him to continue his efforts for this noble cause.

He also assured that the Sindh government with the efforts of Chief Minister is working very closely with this subject results of which are quite visible.

SM Muneer also recognised the importance of differently abled children and assured that the Federation and entire business community will extend its full cooperation to Sindh government and NGOs in support of empowerment of the disabled.

Vice President FPCCI Muslim Mohammedi also endorsed them and supported the committee in executing the event.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan CEO of KVTC, Senior Vice President FPCCI Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, VP Noor Ahmed Khan, VP Arshad Jamal, VP Shireen, Maha Memon Founder of TLS and Emad Founder of Hum Hain Shaheen.

Wheelchair Corner established

at Sindh Secretariat

Wheelchair Corner has been established at Sindh Secretariat Karachi to ensure easy mobility of visitors with physical disability.

On directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Qasim Naveed Qamar the Wheelchair Corner has been established with donation by NDF Nawabshah & collaboration of DEPD and SGA&CD GA Wing.

Additional Secretary General Administration Dr. Badar uddin Shaikh inaugurated the corner at main entry gate of Sindh Secretariat. President NDF Abid Lashari said that people with disabilities whenever visit the secretariat they face mobility problems to reach concerned departments, they use crawling, which is very difficult and tough. NDF in collaboration with DEPD more corners will be established.

Secretary DEPD Mr. Khalid Chachar appreciated the initiative and said that easy mobility is fundamental right of persons with disabilities.

Fareed Nawaz Lund, Personal Assistant of Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed and other staff of GA were also present during the inauguration.