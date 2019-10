Share:

Sri Lanka won the toss in the third and final one-day international (ODI) match and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) on Wednesday.

The Islanders made three changes to their squad. Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando have not been picked up while Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera are in.

Pakistan made two changes to their playing XI. Abid Ali and Mohammad Nawaz have replaced Imam-ul-Haq and Imad Wasim.