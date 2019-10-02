Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani visited various areas of District Korangi to monitor ongoing cleanliness campaign initiated by the Sindh government.

Ghani monitored the process of transferring the garbage from temporary garbage stations to landfill sites, and lifting of the backlog of garbage from the main roads and streets.

The minister visited various localities of the district and issued directives for immediate transfer of garbage. After taking notice of the complains regarding sewage problems, he issued strict directives to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and other municipal institutions for redressal of the same during his visit to various union councils. He instructed the concerned officials to immediately resolve the concerns of people of the area.

Speaking to the journalists on the occasion, Sindh Information Minister said, “We have initiated this cleanup campaign 10 days ago on the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and during the last ten days thousands of tons of trash have been transported to the landfill sites”. In addition, 12,000 metric tons of garbage collected on a daily basis from all parts of the metropolis was being transported to the landfill site, he said.

Ghani said that all the District Municipal Corporations, Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, and all the Deputy Commissioners were working day and night to make this campaign successful. The provincial minister said that it was our endeavor that in announced one month time we at least not only ensure the removal of the backlog or previously accumulated garbage but also ensure the cleanliness of garbage from important main roads and streets.

Ghani said that comparatively there was more backlog of garbage in District Korangi, District Central and District West than the other districts, which was why we had issued instructions to the Deputy Commissioners of these three districts to work day and night to ensure immediate transfer of the accumulated garbage from various UCs of these districts to the landfill sites.

On this occasion, the provincial minister instructed the deputy commissioner to remove the temporarily established garbage stations as soon as possible by transferring the trash to the landfill site. He also said that cleanliness should be ensured in the areas wherever these temporary garbage stations were established. Provincial minister also directed deputy commissioner Korangi to ensure immediate removal of encroachments from the footpaths of the district. He said that the green belt should be restored by immediately eliminating all encroachments from the footpaths. During the surprise visit of the provincial minister, Deputy Commissioner Korangi briefed him about tree plantation campaign launched in different areas of the district after the completion of the cleanliness.

Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party District Korangi Jani Memon, Assistant Commissioner Korangi along with other concerned officers were present on the occasion.