KABUL - The Taliban launched a multi-pronged attack on a district headquarters in a remote area of northern Afghanistan early on Tuesday, killing at least 11 policemen and triggering an hourslong gunbattle, officials said. Taliban attacks have continued unabated even as Afghanistan held presidential elections on Saturday, and weeks after U.S.-led peace talks collapsed. The insurgents now control or hold sway over roughly half the country. The attack on the Shortepa district headquarters in northern Balkh province started early in the morning, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents had overran the compound. Farhad denied the claim, saying Afghan security forces were still in control of the district headquarters. He said that Afghan reinforcements drove the Taliban from the area. “Security situation is under the control right now,” he added. There has been some destruction to the district police chief headquarters, said Farhad. The district is very remote, said Mohammad Afzel Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council. He also confirmed that the Taliban were defeated after reinforcements arrived. The Taliban had casualties during the battle, said Hadid, but he couldn’t provide any figure.