GUJRAT-Intellectuals and senior academics at a seminar at National College for Business Administration and Economics (NCBA&E) on Tuesday stressed a need for tertiary education to be made more accessible for youth to give an impetus to the pace of overall national economic development and progress.

The seminar titled ‘Tertiary Education and Role of Universities in Uplift of National Economy’ was hosted by NCBA&E Gujrat Campus Director Syed Anjum Mahmood Gilani, with former provincial education minister and vice chancellor University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood as the chief guest. Imran Masood has recently been made a member of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

Among the guests of honour were former director DPI Colleges Syed Khizar Zaman Mahdi, Vice Principal Govt Zamindar College Gujrat Dr Muhammad Iqbal Butt, Director Media UoG Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Additional Controller Examinations UoG Ahamd Jamil Turk, Chairman CeLTS Dr Ghulam Ali, Dr Nazir Ahmad Malik of University of Lahore Gujrat campus, former president Gujrat Press Club Muhammad Tufail Mir, Dr Akbar Khan of Lahore University, senior academic at CeLT-UoG Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Ismail of Govt Zamindar College, Principal NCBA&E Syed Aftab Naqvi, PhD research scholar Waleed Iqbal Butt, Raza Mahdi from GCU Lahore, Bureau Chief Din Media Group Gujrat Fayyaz Hussain Butt and other.

“The only route to progress goes through our universities. We need to equip our youth with latest knowledge and skills at higher education institutions and turn them into a workforce that is capable of making their contribution in the journey of national progress and development,” Mian Imran Masood said on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Ibqal Butt seconded his opinion and said that our universities must also focus on the character-building aspect along with the intellectual development of this youth workforce.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, “Our youth is our hope. They are the ones who will be taking up the reins of the country in the future. A properly trained and skilled workforce is all what is required to give an impetus to the pace of national progress and development.” He said that our universities need to take it upon themselves as their primary responsibility.