LAHORE - Three persons died and seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality of Samanabad area here on Tuesday. Two women are among the dead. According to police, 10 persons were present in the building when the tragedy took place. Rescuers took the injured to a hospital. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Sharif (75), Riffat Bibi (45) and Nazia (45). The injured are Mahnoor (20), Maryam (7), Waqas (30) and Awais (20), Fazal (20), Asma (45) and Shahzaib (20).