Undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of a suspected child rapist

in Chunian.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib, while addressing a press conference today, revealed that the investigators traced marks of the suspect’s shoes after completing the routine investigation: sources,

human intelligence and DNA testing.

The officer said that the shoe marks emerged as the solid evidence which led the police investigators to reach the culprit.

The suspected child rapist identified as Sohail Shehzad, who had murdered four minor boys in Chunian, was arrested by undercover police officers which searched over 4,500 houses and even sold food items on carts to nab the cold-blooded rapist-cum-murderer.

However, the police forces faced a tough investigation process during the undercover operation as the department conducted survey of more than 26,000 citizens before profiling DNA samples.

The prime suspect behind the murder of four minor boys in Chunian, Suhail Shehzad, was remanded into police custody earlier in the day.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore approved the remand for 15 days under the supervision of Judge Abdul Qayum Khan.

The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 per cent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Four children between eight to 12 years of age had gone missing since June in Chunian city of Punjab’s Kasur district. Later, the police recovered remains of minors who were murdered after being raped.