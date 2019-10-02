Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Scores of vaccinators under the banner of Joint Action Committee Vaccinators Association Mirpurkhas held protest demonstration here on Tuesday in front of local press club against the government failure to approve their time scale and other genuine demands.

Protesters carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the government and strongly condemned the Sindh government for not approving their time scale and other demands.

Leaders complained that they were facing financial crisis as they were deprived of their time scale and other facilities that were their rights. They blamed that Sindh government was not accepting their genuine demands due to unknown causes while they were working without time scale and other facilities.

They warned that their protest campaign continued in the province and will remain continue till acceptance of their genuine demands.