It was a very great news to hear that Sri Lanka cricket team is going to come in Pakistan for a full T20 series in Pakistan and also it would be a great news for Karachi people that series is going to be played in national stadium of Pakistan in Karachi. However, almost after 10 years Sir Lanka returns in Pakistan for playing so the first T20 match would be on 27th of September and second match is on 29th and last match is on 2nd October of 2019. It is really outstanding because no need of travelling towards other counties and we all Pakistan can afford to watch the matches. From the deep of heart we welcome the Sri Lanka team in our country, we hope it will be one of the best series in Pakistan for both teams. We Pakistani expect some fun and entertainment in the matches.

Once again we wholeheartedly welcome the guests and looking forward some memorable moments with the series.

MUNEEB MAQSOOD,

Singansiar.