HYDERABAD - As many as 201 students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) on Thursday received Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme Scholarship cheques from Director Students Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani a simple and impressive cheque distribution ceremony was organised by the Directorate of Students Affairs.

201 out of 500 deserving students of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences were awarded scholarship cheques, each worth Rs40,000 per year on need cum merit based Ehsaas Programme Scholarship.

On the occasion, Director Students Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto congratulated the recipients and said the financial aid would greatly benefit the students to continue their study without any financial stress.

He said majority of students belonged to poor families thus could not afford the cost of higher education accordingly.

Dr Halepoto said 500 students had applied for Ehsaas Scholarship Programme announced by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, out of them 201 eligible students were scrutinised on merit for the scholarship.

Sajjan Halepoto on behalf of VC LUMHS Dr Bikha Ram, expressed gratitude of Higher Education Commission (HEC) for its cooperation in materialising the programme and congratulated all eligible male as well as female students on their merit based selection for the Programme.

He said the VC Prof Dr Bikha Ram had introduced drastic changes and promoted academic and research activities in the LUMHS. He praised the efforts of officials and faculty members of the university for their services in this regard. The cheque distribution ceremony was attended among others by faculty members, officers and students.