GILGIT - Election for the total 33 seats(24 general,3 tacnocrates,6 reserved for women) will be held on 15th November.

As per announced schedule by Election Commission GB, first phase of election has ended in which total 554 candidates from 10 districts have submitted their nomination papers in offices of returning officers(ROs) for upcoming election.

From Gilgilt Baltistan legislative Assembly 1 Gilgit Total 37,from GBLA 2 Gilgit Total 38,from GBLA 3 Gilgit total 15 candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

From district Ghezer constituency 3 total 23, from constituency 1 district Ghezer total 21and from district Ghezer constituency 2 total 40 candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

From GBLA 16 Diamer 2 Chelas 16,from GBLA 17 Diamer 3 Darail 12 and from Tangeer total10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers with ROs. From district Nagir 5 total 33 candidates and from District Nagir 4 total 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to take part in the political process of GB.

For 4 seats of district Skardu 69 candidates have submitted their nomination papers. From District khatmang total 20,from district Shigar 5 candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

From district Ghanchy 1 total 14, from Ghanchy 2 total 23 and from Ghanchy 3 total 10 candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

From district Khurmang 22, from district Astore 2 total 49,from district Astore 1 total 17 and from district Hunza total 31 candidates have submitted their nomination papers in returning officers of their respective constituency.

Due to applications from the leadership of various political parties to extend the submission of nomination papers’ date for 6 reserved seats for women and 3 seats for tacnocrates, Chief Election Commissioner GB Raja Shehbaz Khan have extended it till 5th October.

Overall residents of GB are more excited about the upcoming election and more than dozen of political main stream parties are taking part in these election of GB