LAHORE - Rana Aurangzeb (PMS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner (AC), Burewala, district Vehari, has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Administration Wing, S&GAD for further orders, says a notification issued here on Thursday.

“Assistant Commissioner Burewala, Vehari district has ordered registration of a case against a private school security guard, who had dared to signal AC Rana Aurangzeb to stop from entering the school, reports a private news channel”, Another social media user responded to the tweet with a copy of the FIR launched against the school. Some Twitter users proceeded to degrade the officer, claiming power is nearly always misused.

Today, at around 1 pm, a private news channel shared complete details of the incident. The news anchors confirmed that the assistant commissioner did in fact visit the school, save to the extent that there was, in fact, no argument initiated by him, rather the officer was merely conducting a survey of the school in order to ensure that SOPs were being followed.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb told a private news channel that his sole objective was to determine how the school was operating. He accepted that he was accompanied by armed guards, but confirmed that neither he nor any of his armed guards entered a single classroom.

Upon further inquiry, Aurangzeb told the news channel that the security guard was denying him entry, despite the fact that he had revealed his identity.

Additionally, the officer said that the guard even caused trouble for him and his own guards when they were leaving.

Aurangzeb claims this is the sole reason why he has filed a suit against the private school security guard.

The news channel further displayed a copy of the FIR in addition to the CCTV footage where the officer and his armed guards are clearly visible, as is the hassle between themselves and the private school security guard.

The public at large, however, remains infuriated and believes that Assistant Commissioner Burewala has in fact misused his position.