Rawalpindi - Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture is an important sector of Pakistan which contributes 20 per cent to GDP and it has potential to increase by 40 per cent with the use of modern agricultural technology and hard work.

He stated this while addressing on Kissan Mela organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Research Farm Koont, here on Thursday.

The minister said that the land of Potohar area is very fertile which can be made fruit valley through rain harvesting and drip irrigation with the maximum yield of crops. Revolutionary measures in the agriculture sector are urgently needed to meet food needs which would also be helpful to improve the country’s economy, he added.

Highlighting the government’s initiative, he said present projects will increase the yield per acre of important crops as increasing the area under olives and grapes in rain-fed areas and will also improve the quality of farmer’s life.

Addressing the farmers, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said that farmers should use modern technology to reduce production cost and maximise profit and in this regard the university will extend its full cooperation to the farmers.