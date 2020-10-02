Share:

HYDERABAD - An accountability court on Thursday remanded Makhdoom Jalil-uz-Zaman, son of late Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader and federal minister Makhdoom Amin Fahim, to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A team of NAB Karachi earlier arrested Zaman from Karachi and produced him before the court to seek his remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that Zaman faced charges of corruption amounting to tens of millions of rupees during his tenure in the local bodies.

He claimed that the accused was served several call up notices to record his statements before an inquiry team of the NAB but he failed to turn up each time.

The court granted 7 days remand to NAB after which the investigation team took Zaman back to Karachi.

Zaman alias Habibullah is a younger brother of the PPP MNA Makhdoom Jameel-u- Zaman who also heads the spiritual Sarwari Jamaat.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had said that all mega corruption cases would be brought to their logical end. Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the NAB chairman reviewed the overall performance of the anti-graft watchdog. During the meeting, Javed Iqbal was briefed over the investigation into different corruption cases at the NAB Islamabad Office.