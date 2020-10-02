Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Shah Faisal division on Thursday arrested a gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered seven motorcycles and a tool bag comprising 34 apparatus from their possession. The arrested were identified as Sameer s/o Shahab Uddin and Zaheer s/o Bashir while their ring leader Irfan managed to escape from the scene. Ring leader Irfan is a mechanic and dismantles the stolen motorcycles in parts and sells to his customers, said a press note. The AVLC recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers AFR-2020 stolen from the jurisdictions of police station Soldier Bazar, KKZ-9657 stolen from PS Tipu Sultan, KNN-5214 stolen from PS Khokhrapar, KGD-9041 stolen from PS Al-Falah, KKE-5283 stolen from PS Saudabad, KNG-2704 stolen from PS Saudabad and KNL-8198 lifted from the limits of PS Saudabad and a tool bag comprising 34 apparatus. A case has been registered and further legal proceedings against arrested are underway.