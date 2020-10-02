Share:

LAHORE/ Islamabad - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the prejudiced mindset of BJP has entirely buried the concept of a 'secular India' of its founding fathers Gandhi and Nehru.

Talking to a caretaker of Kot Mithan Sharif Khwaja Moin-ud-Din Mehboob Koreja in Islamabad on Thursday, he said anger prevails among Muslims and other faithful across the world against the Hindutva ideology of BJP government. Khwaja Moinuddin Korija appreciated the Foreign Minister's clear stance against the growing trend of Islamophobia across the globe.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday chaired the first virtual meeting of envoys on Economic Diplomacy with participation of selected Missions.

During the meeting, participating Missions provided a bird-eye view of their activities in the economic and commercial domain for strengthening existing linkages and forging new ones within the ambit of Economic Diplomacy.

During the interactive session, the Foreign Minister encouraged the Missions to cultivate partnerships to promote trade, attract investment and seek new markets for Pakistani exports. He highlighted the strategic importance of Economic Diplomacy and stressed the need to bring to fruition ongoing projects and partnerships. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, leveraging Pakistan’s diplomatic relations to advance the country’s economic interests remains a high priority.

The Ministry has hosted in the past Envoys Conferences focusing exclusively on Economic Diplomacy. Together with the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry launched the Engage Africa Initiative aimed at deepening economic and commercial engagement with the African Continent.