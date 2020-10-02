Share:

Having failed to find any clue to the present economic problems and the incompetency to chain the monster of dearness that has broken the backbone of poor masses, our worthy Prime Minister has come up with a novel idea of cultivating cannabis and making an earning from this business. Earlier, people were given advice to buy hens and earn money by making sale of these hens and the eggs these hens would lay. One must appreciate such innovative, attractive and profit-earning ideas for twenty million people of Pakistan. Thank you flag-bearers of Naya Pakistan.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.